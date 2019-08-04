Farrah Abraham Busts Out Of Skimpy White Tank Top

Farrah Abraham took to social media to promote yet another product, and she was in full glam while doing so.

This week, Farrah Abraham posted a video of herself on her Instagram story as she promoted a skincare product, and the former Teen Mom OG star likely had some pulses racing as she flaunted her curves in the process.

The reality star had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

She also wore a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Abraham added a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Farrah wore a skimpy little white tank top, which flaunted her ample cleavage. She also showed off her toned arms as she raised her hand to run her fingers through her hair.

Farrah accessorized the look by wearing a dainty gold chain and pendant around her neck as she held the product in her hand so that the camera could see it. She also beamed a smile into the camera while she struck her pose.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently told Radar Online that she believes Teen Mom OG should be canceled due to fake storylines and a decline in ratings.

“[The show] should be cancelled. No one is believing the fake story lines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls and have been fans, planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children,” Abraham stated.

The outlet reveals that viewership was in the millions when Abraham was apart of the cast, but that it went down to 990,000 after she left, with a recent episode only gaining about 658,000 watchers.

Farrah’s appeared on many reality shows in the past such as Botched, Millionaire matchmaker, Ex on the Beach, and Couples Therapy, but she says those days are now behind her.

“I’m thankful I can bring a new element to unscripted and scripted TV soon, as a screen writer, director and producer,” she said. “I’m blessed for my 10 years and can’t wait to make TV that is original, better made, better talent and better executives,” Farrah added.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.