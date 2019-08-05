‘Grand Hotel’ Spoilers: Javi Mendoza’s Amputation Story Revealed

Earlier this year, Eva Longoria’s television project, Grand Hotel, premiered on ABC. The series is set at the Riviera Grand Hotel, which is owned and operated by Santiago Mendoza (Demián Bichir), his wife Gigi Mendoza (Roselyn Sanchez), and his two adult children, Alicia Mendoza (Denyse Tontz) and Javi Mendoza (Bryan Craig). The show is only seven episodes in, but based on a recently uploaded trailer to the official TV Promos YouTube channel, it looks like the eighth episode will answer one major question.

At the beginning of the series, it was revealed that Javi wears a prosthetic leg due to an injury sustained in the past. Since the revelation, the characters have skirted around exactly how Javi lost his leg but Santiago seems to blame himself for his son’s loss. During last week’s episode, Javi finds himself standing in the wrong place at the wrong time and gets hit by falling concrete after one of his father’s schemes failed.

In the clip for episode 8, Javi is seen laying unconscious while being placed into an ambulance with Santiago at his side. On the way to the hospital, Santiago has a flashback of the incident that led to his son losing his leg in high school. It seems Santiago showed up to Javi’s baseball game with his new wife, who was also the best friend of the children’s now-deceased mother, and the two men got into a heated argument.

Later, Javi’s car is seen crushed on the side of the road. The flashback then takes viewers into the hospital the night of Javi’s amputation, but returning to the present moment.

“You’re going to be okay, son,” Santiago can be heard saying. “I’m right here with you.”

While chatting with Hollywood Life, Craig said viewers will be getting “all” of Javi’s backstory.

“We spend a lot of time flashing back to what happened and his process,” the actor said. “You know, going forward and getting older with the disability and all that.”

The episode’s officially description reads as follows.

“The Mendozas begin to recover after an accident disturbs the family, and Danny discovers a bombshell that would jeopardize his relationship with Alicia.”

And speaking of Alica, in a separate sneak peek, she’s seen running into her love interest, Danny, played by Lincoln Younes, while on her way to the hospital to check on her brother. As fans of the show may know, the two were immediately attracted to each other but Danny has been forced to keep secrets, including the fact that he’s already in a relationship.

Danny’s main reason for seeking employment at the hotel was to find out what happened to his missing sister, but after meeting Alica, it seems he may have found another reason to stick around.

Grand Hotel airs Mondays on ABC.