‘Summer House’ Star Amanda Batula Shows Off Her Glistening Hamptons Body In Stunning Bikini Shot

The Bravo star phones it in as she lounges in a swimming pool.

Summer House star Amanda Batula is ruling the pool. The Bravo reality star, who appears with her fiancé, Kyle Cooke, on the Hampton-based summertime show, posed for a stunning Instagram bikini shot while floating in a glistening swimming pool.

In the pic, which you can see below, Amanda is wearing copper-colored bikini as she lounges on a cell phone shaped pool float. The reality star’s toned and tanned body is in full view as she sizzles on a hot summer day. In the caption, Amanda joked that her fiancé Kyle tells her she spends too much time on the phone— although he probably won’t complain about seeing her laying around on this particular phone.

Amanda Batula received more than 22,000 likes on her bikini photo, with comments from followers who asked her where she got her cute suit and others just commenting that she looks “hot hot hot.”

Several of Amanda’s Summer House co-stars also weighed in on the sexy shot, including pal Carl Radke who told her to “tone it down.” Danielle Olivera simply wrote “Slayyyyy,” while Hannah Berne laughed at the phone reference.

Amanda’s fiancé Kyle noted, “Well played lover.”

You can see Summer House star Amanda Batula’s bikini photo below.

Of course, this is not the first time Summer House fans have seen Amanda Batula in a bikini. In May, the Bravo star celebrated her milestone 200,000 Instagram followers by posing in a red and white striped bikini while standing on the beach with Kyle. In addition, bathing suits, crop tops, and shortie shorts are regular apparel on Summer House because, well, it’s summer.

And there will be more bikini bodies to come. The upcoming fourth season of Summer House appears to be currently filming in the Hamptons. The Cheatsheet notes that photo and videos have popped up on casts members’ Instagram stories, most notably on July 4th when an epic house party was filmed. Danielle Olivera, who is rumored to have been cut as a full cast member on the show, was pictured partying with Amanda and pal Paige DeSorbo, while Kyle was once again seen rocking his blonde mullet for the group’s annual party.

The third season of Summer House ended with Amanda and Kyle getting engaged during a stunning sunset boat ride. Amanda told Hollywood Life that even on the evening of her proposal she was wearing a swimsuit because Kyle told her he was taking her somewhere “nautical.”

“I had a bathing suit top on underneath my dress. I almost wore the worst, most tackiest outfit because I was told we were going somewhere nautical!” Amanda said of the surprise proposal.

Summer House returns to Bravo next year for season four.