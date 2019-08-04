Kylie Jenner’s Makeup-Free Paparazzi PDA With Travis Scott Leaves Fans Speechless

Kylie Jenner is rarely spotted without a full face of makeup. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has built a billion-dollar fortune from her 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics company – when it comes to being a brand ambassador, this girl is spoken for.

Earlier today, The Daily Mail published paparazzi images of the 21-year-old engaging in a public display of affection with 28-year-old boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott. The loved-up couple was enjoying a date night that appeared low-key, with both Kylie and Travis clad in athleisurewear. The pair didn’t seem out to hide their love, with open and affectionate behavior manifesting via a bit of a makeout.

Viewers to The Daily Mail‘s report have been commenting. Upvoted responses seemed less fussed about the makeout (and more fussed about the lack of makeup). Indeed, it did seem that some users had been taken aback by the photos with what was likely a speechless reaction.

Given that Kylie will frequently find herself slammed or trolled over her appearances – both in public and on social media – fans of the star will likely be pleased to hear that the most upvoted comment was a positive one. It racked up over 410 upvotes in just two hours.

“She actually looks her age in the pic of her in the car wearing glasses. I know people don’t have anything nice to say about these two but I sincerely hope they have a healthy and happy relationship for the sake of their young daughter.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott pack on the PDA during date night in Beverly Hills to celebrate one-year anniversary of Astroworld https://t.co/23pQwN5YQE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 4, 2019

Unfortunately for Kylie though, not all comments were positive.

“What. Has. She. Done. To. Her. Face. I can see why she is hiding it in some photos. Sad,” one user wrote with 120 individuals agreeing.

“Her face is puffed up like a toad,” another said.

Elsewhere, remarks were made over Kylie and Travis’ relationship. While one fan accused the couple of putting on their PDA for publicity, another sent out more supportive words.

“Nice for the kid that they are still together. Hope it lasts,” they wrote.

Kylie and Travis have been dating since 2017. They first made headlines after being spotted together at a basketball game. The relationship appears to have proven a solid one, with the couple welcoming their daughter Stormi Webster in February of last year.

Since welcoming Stormi, these young parents have sent fans every indication that their relationship is solid, with regular social media updates showing their love. Likewise indicative of things being set to last is how much these parents adore spending time together with their daughter.

Fans wishing to see more of Kylie and Travis should follow their social media accounts.