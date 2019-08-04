Hoda Kotb Melts Her Fans Hearts With Rare Photo Of Daughter Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb’s most recent Instagram share is causing a stir amongst her followers.

For the past few months, The Today Show host has been taking maternity leave after adopting her second child — daughter Hope Catherine. Since she’s been away, the mother of two appears to be having a good time with her family and she’s been sharing images from her maternity leave with fans on Instagram. In the most recent post that was shared with her 1.3 million followers, Kotb gives fans a glimpse into how she’s been spending her time away from work.

In the adorable new photo, Hoda’s eldest daughter, Haley Joy sits in the sand with a pal. While looking into the camera, she wears a huge smile on her face while striking a pose. The two-year-old looks as cute as can be wearing her dark locks slightly wet along with a blue rash guard with a pink flamingo pattern all over it. The youngster’s legs are completely buried in the sand and it looks like it was a great day at the beach.

Just behind the tot is one of her pals, who appears to be a little bit older than Haley. She also looks as cute as can be in a multi-colored swimsuit and a pair of shades. Hoda herself is not in the photo but she gushes over little Haley in the caption of the image, saying that her “mermaid” found a new friend. The photo has earned the 54-year-old a ton of attention since it went live on her account, racking up over 19,000 likes in addition to 138-plus comments. The overwhelming majority of fans took to the post to let Hoda know how adorable her little girl is.

“Haley is getting so big!! She is beautiful! I hope that you are enjoying your maturity leave with your family. You work so very hard that you deserve this! You’ll never look back and regret this precious time spent with your daughters,” one follower commented.

“Cute photo there Hoda, Haley is such a big girl now, enjoy your time with her and Hope, see you soon on the Today Show, when are we going to see more,” another chimed in.

“She’s a cutie!,” one more wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hoda has been making the most out of her time off from The Today Show. Not only has the mother of two been soaking in all the precious moments with her two young daughters but she also revealed that she has been working on a book titled I Really Needed This Today, which is a collection of 365 curated quotes and stories meant to inspire. She explained that fans love her motivational quotes on social media so she put together a book to share some love with the world. The television personality has yet to reveal when exactly she will be returning to the air but it’s safe to say that her fans are eagerly awaiting her return.

Kotb’s new book is scheduled to come out in the middle of October.