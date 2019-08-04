Donald Trump Pictured At Golf Club Amid Mass Shooting Fallout In El Paso, Dayton

This trip marked the 214th time Trump has visited one of his golf courses since becoming president.

After 20 people were killed and 26 injured when a gunman opened fire in a mall in El Paso, President Donald Trump was pictured golfing and greeting guests at a wedding at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to The Hill

Trump spent the first hours after the shooting out of the public eye. The president sent out tweets of support alongside tweets promoting a fight and attacks on his rivals.

Minutes after his first condolence tweet, Trump wished UFC fighter Colby Covington good luck in a tweet for his fight Saturday evening. Then, after that, he retweeted African-American supporters offering testimonials to Trump’s policies helping black voters.

Trump denounced the El Paso attack, saying in a tweet Saturday that it “was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. He added: “I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”

Lawmakers criticized Trump for his tweets in the aftermath of the shooting, which appeared to be his only public response as he remained at the resort and enjoyed his vacation.

Photos posted on social media by wedding guests at the golf club showed Trump crashing the celebration.

An Instagram account for a DJ company that appears to have worked at the wedding posted the photo tagging Trump’s account.

After nine people were killed in a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning, critics attacked Trump for allegedly encouraging a culture of hate and violence with his rhetoric.

Trump arrived at the Golf Club on Friday evening, according to the White House and it was not until the president and the first lady left to fly back to Washington Sunday afternoon did he appear before the media.

While talking to reporters, Trump made no mention of gun laws and ignored questions about the anti-immigration language in a manifesto written by the El Paso shooter.

The president said that he was dealing with the problem and defended his administration. “We have done much more than most administrations,” he said, without elaboration. “We have done actually a lot. But perhaps more has to be done.”

White House aides said the president has been receiving updates about both shootings. The president also announced that the flags would be flown at half-staff to honor those killed and hurt in the two shootings.

