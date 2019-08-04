Kylie Jenner & Her BFF Rock Matching Bathing Suits On Instagram

Kylie Jenner and one of her best friends, Yris Palmer, are queens of summer in their latest sexy bathing suit photo.

According to The Daily Mail, the photo of Kylie Jenner and Yris Palmer wearing matching swimwear was taken during the friends’ trip to Turks and Caicos, and posted to the Kylieskin Instagram account.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting on a yacht with her gal pal. Kylie dons a neon yellow one-piece, with a large portion cut out around the belly. The suit shows off Jenner’s tiny waist, flat tummy, and ample cleavage, as well as her lean legs and toned arms.

Kylie has her long, dark hair styled in loose waves, and runs her fingers through her hair in the photo. Jenner also sports a full face of makeup for the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Kylie adds pink blush on her cheeks, a light pink color on her lips, and neon yellow polish on her nails to complete her glam look.

Meanwhile, Yris sports a matching pink bathing suit, some large, gold hoop earrings, multiple bracelets on her wrist, a visor, and a pair of sunglasses in the picture.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during the trip to Turks and Caicos, Kylie Jenner also did a little soul searching.

The makeup mogul reflected on her life in the caption of a photo where she’s seen looking out over the ocean at sunset with her arms spread out.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes,” Kylie wrote in the caption of a photo of herself looking out over the ocean during sunset.

“My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface,” Jenner added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s lavish lifestyle by following the reality star on her social media accounts, or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians.