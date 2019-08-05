Tiffany Keller’s New Bikini Snaps Are Too Sexy, And Her Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement

American model Tiffany Keller is driving her fans wild with her sexy bikini snaps these days.

Since she knows that fans can never get enough of her sultry snaps, she is treating them to hotter pics than ever before.

In her latest share, the model could be seen wearing a glittery silver bikini top that she teamed with a pair of light pink panties. She posed while lying sideways on a sun lounger.

The model let her hair down, wore a full face of makeup and accessorized with a pair of black shades.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Da Luigi ai Faraglioni, which is a famous beach club in Capri, Italy.

Referring to her bikini, she wrote in the caption that she likes diamonds and glitter. Within just a few hours of posting, the picture has gained significant traction on the photo-sharing website.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Tiffany doesn’t need glitter for her gorgeous body to become prominent, while another one said that Tiffany’s body represents perfection.

Different brands also posted on Tiffany’s snap, offering her to enter into collaboration with them. This shows that the model is, indeed, becoming more and more popular with the passage of time.

Before posting the glittery bikini snap, Tiffany treated her fans to a yet another sultry pic where she could be seen rocking a skimpy white bikini, embellished with large-sized sequins. She posed while sitting on the edge of a wall against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean where she enjoyed an Italian breakfast.

The model wore minimal makeup, let her wavy tresses cascade over her shoulders and accessorized with white drop earrings to keep it chic and sexy.

As of this writing, the picture has accrued about 3,000 likes and several comments where fans and followers showered her with numerous compliments.

“My sweet sun goddess, I love you,” one of her fans wrote. “You have the sexiest body and the nicest legs,” another admirer chimed in.

While a third fan wrote that the model represents the epitome of beauty and perfection. Among her fellow models, Albanian model Tika Camaj, Cindy Prado and Rachell Vallori also liked the snap to show appreciation and support for the hot picture.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Tiffany was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She is represented by Elite Los Angeles — a well-known modeling agency in the U.S.

Per the article, Tiffany has modeled for a variety of clothing and swimsuit companies, such as Windsor and Salty Mermaid Swimwear