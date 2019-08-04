‘The Hills’ Star Spencer Pratt Says He’s ‘Not Surprised’ That Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Broke Up

Spencer Pratt thinks that Brody Jenner should’ve consulted with him before marrying his soon-to-be ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter.

News broke on Friday, August 2 that Jenner and Carter have decided to call it quits just one year after marrying in Indonesia. According to E! News, Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag shared their side of the split. Pratt revealed during the couple’s podcast Make Speidi Famous Again that his The Hills: New Beginnings co-star reached out to him about he and Carter’s tumultuous relationship in hopes that Pratt could help.

“I’m not surprised,” Pratt said of co-stars’ break up. “I feel like I said it, maybe it hasn’t aired yet, but that he almost was like a hostage. It felt like he was trying to tell me, ‘Get me out. Get me out.'”

Pratt also shared that he felt like Carter was holding Jenner back from showing off the personality that many fans of the original The Hills may remember. Pratt shared on his podcast that he feels that fans will see “the real Brody” once The Hills: New Beginnings returns for Season 2.

“I kept saying this season [of The Hills] it comes off like, ‘He’s just not partying,’ [but] I think Season 2, we’re gonna get to see real Brody and the show is going to be freakin’ incredible. [Brody]’s way more fun, he’s way less intense. I hope we get to see relaxed Brody, having fun.”

Montag pointed out that both Jenner and Carter had frequently voiced their opinion on her and Pratt’s marriage on the show. Montag said during the podcast that she found it “fascinating” that the two took “digs” at their 13-year marriage even though they seemingly had their own problems. Montag also claimed that her and Pratt’s intentions were never to shame Jenner and Carter’s relationship.

Jenner and Carter became engaged in 2016 three years after they met. The two then married in Indonesia in front of 50 family members and close friends at the Nihi Sumba Resort, per People. The couple reportedly called it quits due to Carter’s desire to have children and Jenner opting not to have any in the future. Jenner’s decision to share on The Hills that the two were in an open relationship was also something that became an issue during the marriage. The blogger reportedly didn’t want to share that information with the public.

Although the two are parting ways, reports show that Jenner and Carter had “trust issues” throughout their relationship. The issues reportedly caused the two to break up years into their relationship, per E! A source told the outlet that once they got back together, Carter reportedly pressured Jenner into marrying her in a ceremony that reportedly turned out not to be legal.

“They did not have a good foundation for marriage because neither of them trusted one another,” the source said.