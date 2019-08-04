UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Looks Extremely Hot In An Animal-Print Swimsuit

After treating her fans to very hot pictures throughout the week, UFC Octagon girl Arianny Celeste is back on Instagram again — this time with yet another sexy picture.

In the latest share, the hot model could be seen wearing a revealing animal-print swimsuit that allowed her to flash an ample amount of skin — a move that set pulses racing. The high-cut swimsuit not only allowed the model to flaunt her enviable thighs but the plunging neckline exposed a glimpse of her perky boobs as well as her bare chest.

The model posed for the snap by lying down on a sun lounger to soak up the sun, while she accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, hoop earrings and a selection of bracelets to keep it chic. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Mykonos, Greece, which is well-known for its summer party atmosphere.

Within five hours of posting, the picture has accrued more than 21,000 likes and over 230 comments where fans gushed over the model and praised her for her hot body as well as her sense of style.

Apart from her fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked the picture, including Dolly Castro Chavez, Red Dela Cruz and Racquel Natasha, among others.

“Damn, you are not real,” one of her fans wrote. “You look absolutely amazing [heart emoji]. Enjoy your trip,” another fan interjected a remark. While a third fan wrote the following comment to praise the hottie.

“Just seeing you makes life sweet.”

Other fans, per usual, used numerous complimentary phrases to express their admiration for the stunner, including “incredibly amazing,” “amazing body,” “you’re the queen,” and “hotness galore.”

Prior to posting the said picture, Arianny treated her fans to an extremely racy, topless picture which immediately sent temperatures soaring because of the excessive show of skin. Although the model censored her breasts with the help of her hands to stay in line with Instagram’s policy on nudity, she still managed to show off a plenty of sideboob and booty to titillate her fans.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed close to 50,000 likes and over 550 comments which shows that fans totally fell in love with the sultry snap.

According to an interview with Maxim magazine, the Octagon girl — who has been featured on the cover of the magazine twice — started her MMA career in 2006. She also said the following regarding her experience in the field.