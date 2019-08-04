Sara Sampaio Works On Her Tan In The Tiniest Pink Bikini In New Photo

Sara Sampaio brought some serious heat to Instagram this weekend with a sizzling new snap that is driving her fans absolutely wild.

The skin-baring shot was shared to her feed on Sunday, August 4, and has certainly not been ignored by the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s 7.5 million followers in the short time since going live to her page. The close-up snap caught the 28-year-old “getting that tan on” as she stared down the camera with an intense, sultry look while rocking the tiniest bikini top that left very little to the imagination.

Sara sent pulses racing in her minuscule swimwear that did way more showing than covering up — and her fans certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW display. The babe’s bright pink top was designed with a dangerously wide scoop neckline that hardly contained her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out from every angle. The scandalous style left her decolletage completely bare aside from a dainty stack of choker necklaces she wore, and offered her fans an eyeful of cleavage as she basked in the sun. The cups of the piece clasped together with a dainty silver ring right in the middle of her busty, drawing even more attention to the area.

While the lower half of the babe’s ensemble was out of the frame, a post to Sara’s Instagram story revealed that the rest of her itty-bitty two-piece was equally as risque — if not more. The matching bikini bottoms did nothing but favors for her long, toned legs and famous curves that were exposed in their entirety, while its thin waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock hard abs.

Fans of the Portuguese bombshell showered her latest Instagram update with love in all forms. At the time of this writing, the snap has accrued over 175,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds of users took to the comments section as well to compliment the beauty on her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called Sara a “queen.”

“The most beautiful woman ever,” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that the model has slipped into a bikini this summer. Sara recently filled her Instagram page with snaps from her luxurious vacation last month that dazzled her fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, one shot in particular saw the stunner rocking a sexy red bikini while enjoying a day by the pool — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.