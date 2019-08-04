Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spotted Making Out During Date Night

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have no problem showing how much they love each other in a public setting.

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were photographed by the paparazzi this weekend as they got a little handsy on date night.

In the photos, Kylie and Travis were seen walking side-by-side with their arms wrapped around each other. At one point the rapper leans over and kisses his baby mama on the lips. The pair seemingly couldn’t keep their hands off one another in the snaps as the cuddle up while leaving Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

Jenner was seen wearing a pair of skin-tight, gray leggings, which flaunted her lean legs and curvy backside. She added a long-sleeved, crew neck sweatshirt in a tan color, and some white sneakers to complete her ensemble.

Kylie also wore a very minimal makeup look for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a fresh face, and nude lips.

Jenner had her long, dark hair pulled up into a bun on top of her head, and accessorized with a white purse slung over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Travis wore a short-sleeved, black t-shirt and a pair of jeans for the dinner date. He added multiple rings on his fingers, a bracelet on his wrist, diamond earrings, and a chain around his neck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott already share one daughter together, Stormi, but they may want to add to their family in the very near future.

Sources claim that Jenner loves being a young mom, and that she wants noting more than to give little Stormi a sibling that is close to her in age.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following the reality star on social media.