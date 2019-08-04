Newbie Denise Richards Claims Camille Grammer Made Racist Remarks On ‘RHOBH’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Denise Richards and Camille Grammer are continuing their war of words, and the newest cast member says that Grammer, now a friend of the cast made several racist remarks last season.

US Weekly commented on a tweet from Saturday in which Richards called Grammer out for a number of racist comments. Denise was responding to negative comments that Camille made about her being “on something” and said that Grammer should be glad that Bravo didn’t air some of her racist comments this season.

“@TheRealCamilleG needs to thank her lucky stars that bravo didn’t air some of her comments during the season and at the reunion. My youngest daughter’s biological father is African American I found some of her comments quite offensive.”

Richards stated that during the season, Grammer said “Do you want me to be sorry because I’m a white woman?'” Denise said the women tried to tell her that saying that wasn’t okay. Grammer also reportedly used a derogatory word for someone who is mixed race, and was called out by Andy Cohen.

An insider shared that sadly, Camille has no relationships with anyone on RHOBH.

“Camille is being so aggressive to the Housewives left on the show as if she’s trying to secure her spot but she won’t. You still need to have ties to the other women to remain on the show and now she has none.”

Denise Richards Claims Camille Grammer Grammer Made Several Racist Remarks on ‘RHOBH’ https://t.co/bHJ8nENLzo pic.twitter.com/dRbtS8eUgo — WebsiteofEverything (@wsoeorg) August 4, 2019

Richards told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! that before the RHOBH reunion, she thought everything was fine with Camille, says PageSix. Denise explains that at the end of the season, Camille contacted her and apologized, so she thought everything was okay.

Loading...

“I thought everything was fine. Clearly it wasn’t. So I was taken aback by how she came after me.”

Most fans did think that Grammer came after Richards, making wild accusations about her daughter, Mason, and making digs about Denise’s house being a rental.

Camille also got into the particulars of their divorce agreements saying that she worked hard for her money, suggesting that Denise hadn’t. By the end of the reunion, Denise was angry and told Camille that she needed to start thinking before she talks. Richards stated that she had only been nice to Camille, and so she didn’t understand where all the hostility was coming from.

Richards asked Grammer what she had done to her to incite such bad behavior, and Camille said she couldn’t answer her.