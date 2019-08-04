‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Celebrates Four Weeks Of Sobriety

James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules fame has been celebrating his many successes on social media lately, the most important of which is his sobriety. The DJ became known for his drunken antics on the popular Bravo reality series over the years, which was the cause of many of his broken friendships and job issues. Lisa Vanderpump had to let James go from his job several times after he couldn’t get his drinking under control, and his relationships with most of the cast faltered because of his overindulgence.

Over the last several seasons, fans have watched James struggle to live a sober lifestyle, but Season 8 could prove to be the year when everything changes. James shared a new photo to his Instagram page on Friday where he took a selfie with his new BMW Beamer. In the caption for the post, James noted that he was four weeks sober and was feeling great.

“The #WhiteKanye is in sicko mode [devil emoji] seriously though when I came to the U.S and saw sunset blvd for the first I made it my mission to be one of those guys in a gangsta car driving like some “entourage” s***…. and wow I’ve already exceeded my expectations. Im so thankful and my work to becoming the best human I can be continues. Also I’m 4weeks sober tomorrow feeling fre$h! Thank you all [heart emoji] so much,” he wrote.

Whether James’s sobriety is a topic of discussion on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules remains to be seen. The show technically has not been confirmed for another season yet, but much of the cast has hinted at filming for the last couple of months.

Many of the comments under James’ new post were from followers who also shared their stories of sobriety and how long they have been sober for. Ariana Madix also showed some love in the comments, as did James’ girlfriend Raquel Leviss.

James also appears to be working on his friendship with Lala Kent, after the SUR hostess shared a video of the duo in the studio on her Instagram Story. The two were also in the studio together a few months ago, but the pair pulled down their social media posts after allegedly engaging in another feud. This time though, it seems like they are still buddies and his sobriety could be a major factor.

Lala also detailed her struggle with sobriety during Season 7 of the show, and the make-up designer admitted earlier this year that she was an alcoholic. Lala has been sober for quite some time now and has been inspiring viewers of the show who are battling the same things she has in the past.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is rumored to debut later this fall.