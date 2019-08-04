A 6-Year-Old Boy That Was Once Bullied Comes Up With A Creative Way To Help Other Kids

A little boy named Blake Rajahn wore a shirt that said 'I will be your friend,' on the first day of school.

The first day of school is never easy, especially when you’re young. There’s always a lot of nerves and no one knows what to expect from the coming year. There is a new routine to get to used to and lots of new people you’ve never met before. This can be pretty daunting, especially for those that aren’t so quick at making friends. Blake Rajahn is a 6-year-old student at North Fayette Elementary School in Georgia. Blake, who was bullied in the past, didn’t want other children to go through the same thing he did. Thus, he came up with a creative plan to aid a helping hand on his first day of school, according to Today.

Nikki Rajahn is Blake’s mother and she owns a personalization business. Thus, she has the ability to design just about any t-shirt that Blake could dream up. She told him that for his very first day of school, she’d make him whatever shirt he wanted. He could have had the logo of his favorite sports team or maybe the characters from his favorite television show. However, Blake had something else in mind. Recalling his own struggles with bullying, he asked his mother to create a shirt for him that read ‘I will be your friend.’ He hoped that it would help other scared or lonely children who might not know anyone.

Blake’s mother shared a photo of her son in his bright orange shirt with the happy message on Facebook. Blake is grinning from ear to ear. The photo and the sweet story behind it quickly went viral. In her caption, Nikki explained how proud she was of her son for already caring so much for others even at a young age.

“I have to brag on my son. I told him that as a back to school gift, I will make him any shirt he would like. It could have anything- a basketball theme, football, etc. which are all his favorites. He thought a while and said, ‘will you please make me a shirt that says ‘I will be your friend’ for all the kids who need a friend to know that I am here for them? Never underestimate your kid’s heart for others! I love my sweet Blake!”

Many people shared the post online, commending the little boy who is already working hard to fight bullying by offering friendship to those that might really need it.