Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Knocks Instagram Dead in Minuscule Purple Bikini

Gabby Epstein is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

On Sunday, August 4, the Australian bombshell stunned her 2.3 million followers on the social media platform with a sizzling new bikini snap that was certainly hard to ignore. The camera caught the Instagram model showing off her impressive figure as she laid across the sand on the beach, the golden sun providing the perfect natural spotlight to her tanned body. In front of her were two bottles of Bali Body tanning oil — which she was promoting in the snap — but fans seemed to have been too captivated by the stunner’s incredible bikini body to even notice that products in front of her.

Gabby sent pulses racing by rocking nothing more than a minuscule light purple bikini that popped against the babe’s deep tan and did nothing but favors for her famous curves. Its halter, scoop neck style hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out from every angle and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage, though her fans hardly appeared to mind the NSFW display. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set hardly provided any coverage to the social media sensation’s lower half. It covered up only what was necessary to not flash too much skin, and sported a dangerously high-cut design that exposed Gabby’s long, toned legs and curves in their entirety. The shot captured her tugging at the number’s ribbed waistband, which sat extremely high on her hips to accentuate her rock hard abs and flat midsection that were sure to turn heads as she enjoyed her day on the beach.

The model completed her barely-there look with a delicate set of necklaces, as well as a pair of heart-shaped earrings that dangled from her ears. Her signature platinum tresses were worn in a high bun that sat on top of her head. A few wisps fell out to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went wild for the latest sexy addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 21,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform, while dozens flocked to the comments section with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You look gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called her a “sun goddess.”

“Whoa! Perfection!” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Gabby has knocked Instagram dead with her incredible figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently wowed her fans with another steamy set of snaps that saw her riding in a four wheeler while wearing an itty-bitty nude bikini — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.