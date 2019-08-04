Kylie Jenner Reportedly Spends So Much Time With Sofia Richie Because ‘She’s Not A User’

Kylie Jenner is reportedly spending more and more time with her friends who stay away from drama.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been hanging out with more of her friends since falling out with Jordyn Woods back in February. Since the friendship dissolved, Jenner has been seen out and about with friends like Heather Sanders and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

Jenner has also become closer to Scott Disick’s girlfriend and former Kardashian-Jenner foe Sofia Richie. People reports that the friendship between the two began to grow as Richie’s relationship with Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian began to improve.

“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama,” a source told the outlet. “She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that.”

“Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet,” the source adds. “Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends.”

According to Cosmopolitan, the comments from the source could’ve been direct shade towards Woods. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO recently referred to Woods as a “security blanket,” and felt that Woods was holding her back from branching out and being with her other friends. Woods also lived with Jenner before being caught at a Los Angeles party with Tristan Thompson, which the source could’ve been referring to.

Since the cheating scandal, Woods and Jenner were still seemingly on good terms, but the two friends will reportedly not be patching things up any time soon. Woods was spotted in a Houston bar back in July with Houston Rockets player James Harden, who dated Khloe back in 2015. While the two were coincidentally in the same VIP section, the footage from the night was reportedly too much for Stormi Webster’s mom to handle. Jenner unfollowed Woods on Instagram after months of not being seen together.

“Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in annoying situations, where she shouldn’t be,” a source said. “It was starting to bug Kylie. Jordyn is very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie,” but, “Kylie is just over it.”

Woods has reportedly not given up hope that the two friends will work out their issues one day. The model told Cosmopolitan U.K. that she still loves Jenner and refers to her as her “homie.” In the meantime, the two entrepreneurs are seemingly focused on their business ventures and families.