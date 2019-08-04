Watch DC United Vs. Philadelphia Union Live Stream: MLS Eastern Conference Top 4 Battle, Start Time, Preview

DC United can move into a three-way tie at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference if they can defeat the Philadelphia Union who already sit tied at the top.

Two of the top four teams in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference meet on Sunday in a match that could produce a three-way tie at the top of the East, if DC United manages a victory. Unfortunately, when DC faces one of the two teams tied at the top of the East table, the Philadelphia Union, they come in on a run of sluggish form, as documented by Soccerway, without a goal in their previous two league matches — sandwiched around an 8-1 drubbing at the hands of French side Olympique Marseilles in a club friendly. United will need Captain Wayne Rooney — the former England striker who has tallied 11 goals in 22 games this season — to regain his scoring touch in the match that will live stream from the nation’s capital.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the MLS Eastern Conference showdown on Sunday, pitting fourth-place DC United against the visiting Philadelphia Union, who sit in a first-place tie, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT at the 20,000-seat Audi Field in Washington D.C. on Sunday, August 4. That start time will be 6:30 p.m. CDT, 3:30 p.m. PDT.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5, British Summer Time. Fans in Jamaica can watch the game at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and on many other Caribbean islands the live stream starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Atlantic Standard Time Zone.

Philadelphia, despite sitting on 39 points level with Atlanta United FC at the top of the Eastern Conference, have also been sputtering in recent matches, as Philly Soccer Page reports. On either side of a 2-0 win over the 10th-place Chicago Fire, the Union scored zero goals whole allowing eight, four each to Real Salt Lake, and last weekend, Montreal Impact.

As for United, though they need to win on Sunday, help appears to be on the way. The club is readying a $2.5 million transfer fee to extract Norway international and former L.A. Galaxy forward Ola Kamara from Chinese Super League team Shenzhen FC — the second most expensive transfer in the history of the DC organization, according to The Washington Post.

Ola Kamara of Norway may soon join DC United. Trond Tandberg / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the DC United vs. Philadelphia Union 2019 MLS Eastern Conference top-four showdown on Sunday, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streaming service of Fox Sports, and FS1 which broadcasts the match on cable television. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the DC United vs. Philadelphia Union match for free without the benefit of a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these services will ask for credit card information and a subscription fee, but they each offer a seven-day free trial period, during which time fans can watch the DC United vs. Philadelphia Union contest — and several other MLS matches later in that week-long period — streaming live for free.

Loading...

In Jamaica and the Caribbean islands, ESPN Play Caribbean will stream the match.

In Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide a live stream. And in the U.K. and Ireland, a live stream of the DC United vs. Philadelphia Union match can be accessed with the Sky Sports Football.

For a complete list of live streaming sources for DC United vs. Philadelphia Union in countries around the world, check out Live Soccer TV.