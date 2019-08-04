Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Sparks Animal Cruelty Anger As Naked Bathtub Pic With Dogs Goes Viral

Tallulah Willis has caused a stir. The 25-year-old daughter to Hollywood heavyweight Bruce Willis took to Instagram two days ago with a nude bathtub photo showing her holding two dogs. The actress had been photographed kneeling and semi-submerged by waters as she held her four-legged friends, with them doubling up as protection for the brunette’s modesty.

The update proved sufficiently viral in nature to make The Daily Mail‘s headlines, where viewers have been leaving their thoughts. The newspaper had already dubbed the photo “bizarre,” alongside mentioning fan comments probing the photo over claims that the dogs looked miserable. These remarks mostly sunk to the bottom of the post’s comments section as the days passed, but it looks like the same thoughts – and worse – have returned with viewers to The Daily Mail‘s report voicing concern.

“Disgusting thing to do,” one fan wrote with over 47 users agreeing.

“Poor dogs, the look at their faces tell it all. Help US!! Get me outta here!” another wrote.

“Somebody help those poor dogs! Who is even taking the picture and how did they come up with this idea?” one fan asked.

The most upvoted response seemed to see a user straight-up freaked.

“That’s a bit weird,” they wrote with over 350 users upvoting the comment.

“Animal cruelty?” one user queried.

Responses suggesting that Tallulah should not have posed in a bathtub with the dogs filled the newspaper’s comments section.

“The poor dogs need to be rescued from this home,” one fan stated.

Over on the actress’ social media – where comments are mostly left by dedicated fans already following the star – feedback proved more positive. The update itself also proved somewhat popular, racking up over 9,000 likes and gaining a like from model Stella Maxwell.

Instagram displays of celebrities with their pets are plentiful. Over in the world of reality television, famous faces such as Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall will take to the platform with updates showing their dogs. Fans of Khloe Kardashian were used to seeing posts with the 35-year-old’s dog Gabbana, although the blonde’s pet pooch died last year. In the world of music, celebrity faces including Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande are known for their pet Instagram displays. Elsewhere in the entertainment world, animal updates come from stars including Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

A naked tub photo with the pets is, however, a rarity from a celebrity face. It looks like this one has caused somewhat of a commotion.

