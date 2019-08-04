Sara Underwood Sizzles In Pink Crop Top In Front Of Stunning Mountain

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood is constantly posing in front of lush green forests in next to nothing. The blonde bombshell is hard at work with her partner building cabins in the Pacific Northwest, and Underwood flaunts her physique at the same time in skimpy outfits, often by Fashion Nova.

Today, she took her followers on an adventure with an entirely different type of background — the mountains. In the stunning double Instagram update, Underwood posed in a tight, hot pink ensemble in front of a mountain range. Underwood paired high-waisted hot pink ribbed pants with a cropped hot pink hoodie for the look. In the first snap, only a small sliver of her back was exposed, but the form-fitting nature of the outfit meant that her curves were still on display. Underwood had a green backpack tossed over her shoulder, and her hair was in tousled waves.

The second snap Underwood shared showed off a bit more of her toned physique. Underwood had on a pair of running shoes, indicating that she was walking around a bit in her ensemble. From the front, her ample assets are on display, and though she’s not flaunting any cleavage, her followers were definitely drooling over the way the top hugs her curves.

The mountain range in the background was majestic, with snow-capped peaks and a calm, still body of water in front of it. For the snaps, Underwood rocked an outfit from online retailer Fashion Nova, who she has collaborated with countless times as a #Nova Babe.

Underwood’s followers loved the sizzling snaps, and the shots received over 26,000 likes within less than an hour. Though the background is different than Underwood’s normal setting, her fans seem to love following along on all of her adventures, no matter where they take her.

One follower left a cheeky flirtatious comment that indicated just how breathtaking he or she perceived Underwood to be.

“I value my breath so it would be nice if you didn’t take it away everytime you post.”

Loading...

“Pink looks gorgeous on you,” another fan stated in the comments section.

“Literally every man’s dream,” another fan said.

Underwood has rocked many outfits from online retailer Fashion Nova in her posts, from lingerie to street wear. All the pieces she picks tend to showcase her physique to perfection, and she always seems to find a stunning backdrop to pose in front of. Fans who can’t get enough of Underwood’s incredible body will want to make sure they’re following her on Instagram so they don’t miss a single steamy post.