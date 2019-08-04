Kim Kardashian’s Bold Makeup Photo Slammed Online

Kim Kardashian’s fiery makeup look is being criticized online by her social media followers.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking her brand new fire makeup line, but not everyone loved the reality star’s bold new look.

In the snapshot, Kardashian is seen sporting bright red lips, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a dramatic smokey eye shadow look. She also had an orange-tinted glow on half of her face, while her jawline was much lighter.

“Too many different tones of foundation upper face neck and shoulders are all diff Colors…. your beautiful but this look is a miss, you look much better in natural tones,” one social media user wrote.

“Too much bronzer on your forehead I might say cause it’s not match your neck but the brows look on point,” another agreed.

“This is a mess,” a third person stated.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had her long, dark hair pulled up into a braided bun on top of her head and wore a black tank top with a sheer element over top while she gave a sultry stare into the camera to promote her makeup line.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was recently forced to speak out about her longtime friend and personal photographer, Marcus Hyde, after allegations that he was soliciting nude photos from models were made public.

One model claims that Marcus told her he would do a photo shoot with her for free if she sent him nude photos of herself. When she refused, Hyde allegedly told her that the shoot would then cost her $2,000.

After the allegations surfaced, Kardashian took to social media to speak out, revealing that she has never known Hyde to behave in such a way, but that she commends the people speaking out about the bad behavior.

“My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with,” Kim wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life, career, and sexy photos by following her on her social media accounts or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs on the E! network.