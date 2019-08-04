Ana Cheri Lets It All Show In A Red Sheer Bra

Ana Cheri shared a racy lingerie pic yesterday, but that hasn’t stopped her from showing her toned bod yet again. The new Instagram update shows the model rocking a red ensemble, which included a sheer bra and matching thong bottoms. She posed with her body facing the camera straight on, as she also sported a white dress shirt that was falling down her shoulders.

Cheri smiled with her lips closed for the shot, placing her right hand on her chest and holding the phone with her left. The sheer bra had a low cut, and showed off her cleavage, while she rocked silver eyeshadow and deep red lipstick. She wore her hair down in loose waves, and looked down at her phone while posing for the shot.

Behind the model, you could see a bank of windows, along with a dresser and a black rug on the ground.

The photo has been liked over 231,000 times so far.

Ana also asked her fans to rate the lingerie set on a scale of one to 10, which elicited a ton of responses.

“10000000000000,” said a fan, who was clearly on board with her look.

“10… the set looks bomb too,” added a follower.

“I’m more interested in the socks you’re rocking,” joked an Instagram user.

But that’s not all, as she shared another update that gave fans a good look at her in a white dress.

The dress was white with a plunge neckline, leaving her chest exposed. It also had small lapels on the sides, along with a tie accent around her waist. She gave an innocent, flirty look for the first photo. Ana wore her hair down in loose waves, and accessorized with a big clip on the left side of her head. The model also wore a couple of necklaces. Her lips glimmered, thanks to its shimmery color.

The second photo of the shot showed Ana as she appeared to be playing with her hair, while the third photo was a zoomed out look her entire outfit.

The final photo revealed that she sat at a vanity, and placed a peach-toned purse on her lap. She also wore nude heels, and played with her hair with her right hand. Behind her, you could see decorative vases and a large mirror.

“This outfit and vibe I’m with it,” approved a fan.

“Awww I love this style babe,” added another follower.

Others were more descriptive with their compliments.

“Super model… Elegant & stylish… Will burn any ramp if you are in a fashion show.. a real fashion icon…,” noted an Instagram user.