Swedish Model Josefine Forsberg Shows Off Flawless Figure In New Snap

When it comes to teasing her fans with new provocative lingerie and bikini pictures every day, Swedish Instagram model Josefine Forsberg is definitely a pro. Staying true to her style, she recently took to her page and treated everyone to a new bikini picture — one which became an instant hit.

Not only Josefine is popular in her home country, but her sultry pictures on Instagram has made her world famous, so much so that she now has more than one million followers on the photo-sharing website and the number seems to be steadily rising with each new post.

In the latest share, the stunner could be seen wearing a scanty maroon bikini that allowed her to show off her incredibly fit body, particularly her perfect abs. That apart, the model also flaunted a glimpse of her cleavage to tease her fans.

She accessorized with purple-colored shades, a black hat and a matching bracelet to keep it stylish and sexy. Staying true to her style, she wore minimal makeup, let her hair down and stood in front of a mirror to click a selfie. According to the caption and the geotag, the model is currently in Marbella, Spain.

Within an hour of going live, the picture has accrued about 10,000 likes and about a 100 comments where fans and followers drooled over Josefine’s hotness and thanked her for sharing the sexy picture with the world.

“That body is 10/10,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “Holy dear God, you’re beautiful,” another fan chimed in. While a third fan wrote the following comment on the picture.

“Wow, absolutely stunning and that body is incredible.”

Prior to posting the snap, the model shared another photo with her fans where she was featured wearing a very stylish red outfit that allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure. She let her hair down and accessorized with a pair of black shades and a selection of rings. The model finished her look with a pair of black high heels.

The model posed with famous YouTuber Lisa Anckarman and in the caption, she informed her fans that she had been celebrating the pride week in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

Apart from her fans and followers, the picture was also liked by Arianny Celeste, Kristina Levina and Avital Cohen, among others.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Josefine was born in Sweden, but she also worked in Barcelona, Spain, for a long time. Although she carried out paid promotions with many brands on her Instagram, she rose to fame after becoming an ambassador for Lounge Underwear, which made her skin-baring pics go viral on the photo-sharing website.