Sierra Skye Gets Racy In Thong Bikini Bottoms & Nothing Else

Sierra Skye has been keeping her Instagram fans on their toes with a series of revealing photos. Her newest update is no exception, as she posed in just a pair of thong-cut bikini bottoms.

Skye posed with her back faced towards the camera, while looking over her right shoulder. The model left her bare booty in full view, and rocked a colorful swimsuit with pink side ties. The angle of her body meant that the right side of her chest was also exposed, but Sierra censored herself with her left hand. Meanwhile, she placed her right hands by her upper thighs and gave a coy look.

The model accessorized with a light blue bandana, which she tied in her hair. She also wore a high bun. The setting of this photo appears to be the same as in most of her recent shots, as you could spot a backyard with a white fence in the backdrop.

Even though the post has only been available for an hour, it’s already racked up over 64,000 likes. That’s not to mention all of the fans who are pouring in with their compliments for Sierra.

“My girlfriend is pissed i follow u, can u block me?” joked a fan.

“Oh goddess you are hot,” said a follower.

Other fans thought they spotted something they could criticize about the model.

“Who would have known the only absolute possible thing wrong with Sierra is her ‘Wenis’ aka elbow skin #nobodyisperfect,” said a fan.

All in all, Sierra’s followers have been enjoying a steady stream of bikini pics all summer. It’s been a while since she shared a selfie of her daily outfits, which also receive a ton of attention from her fans.

One such post from a while back showed Skye in a neon yellow-green dress. She posed in a room that was mostly empty, save for a white couch in the background. The dress had a very low neckline, and a super high slit on her right thighs. Sierra wore her hair down, and held her phone up with her left hand. She accessorized with a necklace for the shot. Her face was mostly obscured, thanks to the camera, but she had a serious look on her face.

Loading...

“Wonderful pic amazing woman,” gushed a fan.

“Very beautiful and very sexy,” added another person.

“What dress is it??” asked an Instagram user, who seemed interested in buying the piece from Fashion Nova.