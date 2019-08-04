Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. New York Yankees Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Boston Facing Dreaded 4-Game Sweep

The Boston Red Sox have their season on the line as they face the New York Yankees on Sunday desperate to snap a seven-game losing streak.

What a difference a week makes. Last Sunday, as The Inquisitr reported, the Boston Red Sox stood the verge of a four-game sweep of the American League East-leading New York Yankees, after taking two of three from the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. A win in that Sunday night game would have rocketed the previously faltering Red Sox right back into the playoff race.

Instead, the Red Sox lost that game, and every game since — including three to Tampa Bay and three to the Yankees, for a seven-game losing streak. That’s the longest Boston losing skid since 2015 when the club, which ended up in last place that season, suffered a eight-game slide, per NESN. Now, they must win to avoid equaling that disaster, as well as to retain any hope for their 2019 season, in a game that will live stream from Yankee Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Major League Baseball Sunday Night game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT, 4:05 p.m. PDT at the 50,200-seat Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City, on Sunday, August 4.

In Japan, that start time will be 8:05 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Monday morning, August 5. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. on Monday morning, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 7:05 a.m. Western.

The Red Sox will turn to lefty David Price to halt the skid. But Price, who was the Red Sox most consistent starting pitcher for much of the season’s first half, has plummeted since the All-Star break, with an 0-2 record and 6.52 ERA in four starts, per MLB.com. But Price defeated the Yankees in Yankee Stadium on June 2, and returns from paternity leave to try and do it again on Sunday night.

The Yankees counter with a lefty of their own who, coincidentally, also returns from a paternity leave to pitch on Sunday. Former Toronto Blue Jay J.A. Happ has handled the Red Sox over his career, with a 9-4 record and 3.00 ERA in 22 starts and one relief appearance against the BoSox, per Baseball Reference stats.

Price, on the other hand, has historically found the Yankees to be tough customers, with a 16-14 record and 4.85 ERA in 42 starts, plus a relief appearance, per BR.

Yankees lefty J.A. Happ brings a career 9-4 record against the Red Sox into Sunday’s game. Mike Stobe / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the finale to the four-game Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees series, log in to ESPN.com, the streaming service offered by ESPN. ESPN.com is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials and is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

One way to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game via a free live stream, but sans cable subscription, is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the popular streaming TV packages, which include Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those packages require credit card information and do charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, during which time, fans can watch the Sox-Yanks game in the Bronx live stream for free.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Sunday Night Baseball showdown will be carried by BT Sport and may be accessed inside the U.K. only. In Canada, SportsNet will stream the series finale.

To watch the Red Sox-Yankees contest live stream in Japan, Australia, and other countries around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly or annual subscription fee.