The ‘Great British Baking Show’ Trailer For Season 10 Is Out And Cookie Monster Makes A Cameo

The Great British Baking Show, or The Great British Bake Off as it’s called across the pond is about to launch Season 10, and the new trailer is out on YouTube.

Vulture is reporting that the tent will be full of new contestants soon, and while there is not yet a date when U.S. viewers will be able to tune in, we can announce that the quartet of Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig and Prue Leith will all return to bring their supportive best to the amateur bakers from all across Great Britain.

In the trailer, set to the song “All Together Now,” many different kinds of treats are on display, with Cookie Monster on Sesame Street showing off his beloved chocolate chip treats.

In the introduction, an on the spot reporter announces that there has been a run on the baking aisle of the grocery store because the Great British Bake Off is back, according to The Wrap.

“Chaos in the supermarkets, as baking fever sweeps the nation.”

The Beatles song from their album Yellow Submarine has a certain “trippy” quality with women using a cup of tea as a hot tub and fencers dueling with oversized baguettes.

Back for pud. The Great British Bake Off. Coming soon. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/6CxOcJgQEA — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 1, 2019

Season 10 of the baking competition will air first on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom, then PBS, and finally on Netflix. The show which switched over from BBC One to Channel 4 with a cast shake-up has some confusion on the season numbers (last year’s was called Season 5 in the United States, but was Season 9 in the U.K.) continues its popularity as perhaps the friendliest cooking competition on television, with contestants helping each other, reveals The Inquisitr.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are the judges on the upcoming season, but previously, it was Hollywood and Mary Berry, who is best known for her popular baking books.

Now that she is no longer on the series, Berry admits that she sometimes told white lies not to hurt the feelings of contestants on the baking show.

“We did have a wonderful man and he made a beetroot cake. It really was awful but we didn’t say it was nasty because he would get so upset. There were quite a few things I didn’t like so much. People know when they’ve done something awful. It’s been so bad it made me feel quite ill.”

Providing a bit of humor and some comic relief again this season are comedians Sandi Toksvig, who also hosts QI and Noel Fielding.