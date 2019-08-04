Brazilian Bombshell Izabel Goulart Shows Off Her Perfect Booty In A White Bikini On Instagram

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart — who is know to her 4.5 million Instagram followers for being a former Victoria’s Secret Angel — recently took to her page and wowed everyone with a sultry snapshot.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a skimpy white bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers. She posed while sitting on the edge of a boat with her back turned toward the camera, and in the process, she put her pert derriere on full display.

The stunning model let her hair down and accessorized with a pair of shades and some bangles. In the caption, she informed her fans that the picture was captured while she was cruising in Positano, Italy.

Within three hours of posting, the picture has garnered more than 116,000 likes and over 620 comments where fans and followers showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by fellow models and celebs, including Lexi Wood, Yanet Garcia, Colombian volleyball player Daniela Ospina and famous entrepreneur Ali Mizrahi.

“Damn, I am completely speechless,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “Stop being so sexy please,” another one chimed in. While a third fan wrote that Izabel’s body is the epitome of perfection.

Other fans used phrases like “too hot,” “extremely sexy,” “true goddess,” “awesome figure,” and “heavenly body” to express their admiration for the 34-year-old model.

A look at her recent posts show that Izabel is on a booty-pic posting spree these days. Earlier this week, she titillated her fans with yet another sexy snap where she flaunted her enviable derriere in a white printed bikini.

The model posed with her back toward the camera while she informed her fans in the caption that the pic was taken in Capri, Italy. She let her hair down and accessorized with black shades and hoop earrings to keep it chic and sexy.

The pic racked up more than 240,000 likes and over 2,200 comments which shows the popular demand for Izabel’s photos on Instagram, while Elsa Hosk, Chelsey Weimar and Didi Wagner also commented on the snap to show appreciation and support.

Izabel also posted an up-close image where she wanted to show off her jewelry but, to her fans’ delight, she ended up flaunting major sideboob. The picture has amassed about 70,000 likes and 224 comments as of this writing.

According to an article by Vogue, the secret to Izabel’s extremely fit body is regular exercise, which she prefers to perform along with other people.