Lamar Odom’s Girlfriend Sabrina Parr Shares Revealing Bikini Photo After Khloe Kardashian’s Comment

Lamar Odom’s girlfriend Sabrina Parr is seemingly unbothered by Khloe Kardashian’s recent comments about the couple’s relationship.

The fitness instructor shared a photo on her Instagram page on Saturday, August 3. In the photo, Parr is showing off her stunning physique while wearing a neon two-piece bikini. Parr is sitting on a pool bench and is looking away as she has her hair slicked back. She is makeup-free in the photo and her skin is glowing in the sunlight.

At the time of writing, Parr’s post received more than 4,000 likes from her 58,500 followers. The Instagram snapshot also received more than 100 comments under the photo.

“You are stunning,” one follower wrote.

“That’s right! All-natural! No lip fillers, booty shots needed. Stay beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

Parr’s post comes days after she and Odom went public with their relationship on Friday, August 2. The couple shared the same photo on Instagram of Parr sitting on Odom’s lap.

Shortly after Odom shared a photo of the two together for the first time, OK! reports that while the exes haven’t been together since Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 after four years of marriage, Kardashian had some things to say about the union. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was reportedly supportive of her ex’s new relationship and expressed as much on an Instagram Story.

“Can’t flex on me if I’m happy for you,” she captioned. “Go be great lol.”

Lamar Odom is standing up for his new girlfriend and Khloe Kardashian after fans attack him online https://t.co/icARKAXCOF pic.twitter.com/ZBzSvxA5UB — ET Canada (@ETCanada) August 3, 2019

While Kardashian is seemingly fine with her ex-husband moving on, many fans have criticized Odom’s choice in a new partner. People reports that the former NBA star received criticism after quoting Malcolm X under a photo of Parr on his Instagram page and using the hashtag “Black Royalty” under the tribute to Parr, which Parr has reportedly also used in her recent posts. The caption was deemed offensive by some social media users, and some felt that Odom was using the post as a way to bash Kardashian.

Odom released a post hours later defending his tribute to his girlfriend. The Darkness To Light author stated that the post was simply to celebrate Parr and was not maliciously geared towards Kardashian.

“I’m a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, referencing some of the comments he had received. “This post isn’t against anyone including my ex-wife that I still respect deeply.”