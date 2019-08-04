Maci Bookout Shares Rare & Stunning Family Photo In Tiny Shorts, Fans Glad Kids Avoided Texas Shooting

Maci Bookout is getting a lot of love right now. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram earlier today with a stunning family shot that fans are likely grateful for – updates from Maci that include husband Taylor McKinney and the couple’s two kids are somewhat of a rarity. While the upbeat snap didn’t show Maci’s eldest son Bentley, it did show the star with her man and the two kids they’ve welcomed since becoming a couple.

The photo showed Maci and Taylor crouching down in an outdoor and greenery-filled setting. The couple’s children Maverick and Jayde were sandwiched between their parents. Everyone was looking summery in t-shirts and shorts, with Maci herself rocking a tiny pair that flashed her fit and bronzed legs.

Maci, Jayde, Maverick, and Taylor looked happy as they rocked their colorful looks, with Taylor’s t-shirt appearing to be from the couple’s Things That Matter lifestyle brand. The company was tagged in Maci’s photo, alongside being mentioned via a hashtag.

Given that Maci’s last family update was on July 12 – and that months prior to that didn’t send out any family photos featuring Maci – it’s of little surprise that the star’s update has proven popular. It had racked up over 76,000 likes within just two hours of going live.

Fan comments mostly proved traditional, with the star finding herself showered with love, although more moving responses were left. These pertained to the recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Maci had mentioned her kids being in the state of Texas in her caption.

“Thank God they didn’t go to Walmart in El Paso,” one fan wrote.

“I thought this too,” a user replied.

Maci and Taylor reside in Tennessee. The star’s children did, however, spend time in Texas recently as they enjoyed some family time with their grandparents. Maci did not outline which part of Texas her kids were in during the past 48 hours, but it looks like fans are glad that the 27-year-old’s children were out of harm’s way.

While the initial comment could be interpreted as a touch sarcastic or possibly in poor taste, it would appear that this fan was expressing genuine good wishes, with the user replying to them doing the same.

Other comments to Maci’s post did, however, query why son Bentley wasn’t in the photo. Elsewhere, comparisons were made over resemblances between the family.

“Jayde looks like Taylor, and Maverick looks like Bentley and Maci,” one fan wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Maci should tune into Teen Mom OG or follow the star’s Instagram.