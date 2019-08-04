‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge & Brooke Each Believes The Baby Belongs With Their Daughter

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 5 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester and her husband will have an emotional week. While they may put on a united front at first, she and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will soon be at loggerheads.

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) finally told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth. While it will ultimately cost her her relationship with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), Flo feels a certain sense of freedom now that the truth is out.

In fact, the former croupier will begin to tell everyone the news now that she has confessed. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that two of the first people she will tell are Beth’s grandparents. Brooke and Ridge will be shocked when Flo tells them that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is Phoebe’s mother and not Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). They will be even more stunned when Flo reveals that Beth never died and that Phoebe is in fact Beth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise loads of drama as Ridge and Brooke come to terms with the fact that Brooke is actually the baby’s biological grandparent and not Ridge. They will lash out and demand answers, per She Knows Soaps.

The truth is out, but there’s much more to come…Annika Noelle and @CliftonsNotes are giving the #BoldandBeautiful fans a Rapid Recap of what’s happened so far in the Baby Beth storyline. Check it out on our Instagram stories! pic.twitter.com/DCnqVWHivL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 1, 2019

Flo will admit that others were also in on the secret. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will be summoned to the boardroom. Brooke will be furious and tell them that they ruined many people’s lives because of their lies and deceit. Hope and Liam’s family was destroyed because they chose to keep a secret rather than tell the truth.

Ridge will also lash out. He will be gutted that Steffy may lose her baby and will let them know that he won’t leave the situation as it is. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge may even approach the police and lay a charge against Dr. Reese Buckingham.

While Ridge and Brooke initially stood together and put Zoe, Flo, and Shauna in their place, they will soon find themselves divided. Ridge’s heart is broken for his daughter, while Brooke will be elated that Hope finally has her daughter back. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that this may be Ridge and Brooke’s biggest test yet.

