Kaitlynn Carter Shows Off ‘Revenge Body’ In Tiny Bikini After Brody Jenner Split

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star is on vacay after separating from her husband of one year.

Kaitlynn Carter Jenner is on vacation and she has the string bikini–and the revenge body– to prove it. Two days after announcing her separation from husband Brody Jenner, The Hills: New Beginnings star posted an Instagram mirror selfie that shows her in a teeny green bikini while on vacation in an undisclosed location.

In the photo, a relaxed Kaitlynn, 30, is sporting a straw sun hat in the shot and is wearing her hair down, and she appears to have a ring on her left ring finger, despite previous photos that showed her without her wedding ring.

The post has already received more than 30,000 likes and a slew of comments, including a surprising comment from Kaitlynn’s mother-in-law, Linda Thompson. Brody’s mom commented on Kaitlynn’s post to write, “Gorgeous as always! Have fun!”

Other friends and followers added that Kaitlynn looks well-rested and is in “goddess mode” during her vacation, and they noted Kaitlynn’s toned revenge body.

While one fan wrote, “Single life is a good life, ” others said they liked Brody and Kaitlynn together and that they hoped the split announcement is just a rumor or a storyline for The Hills: New Beginnings.

You can see Kaitlynn Carter Jenner’s sexy bikini mirror selfie below.

Kaitlynn’s new vacation post comes amid rumors that Brody, 35, was seen out with a friend over the weekend looking “melancholy.” An insider told Us Weekly that the son of Caitlyn Jenner stepped out in Malibu on Friday with a friend and that he didn’t look like himself.

“He was with a male friend and his dog. He didn’t look good like he normally does and seemed melancholy,” the insider said of Brody. “He was keeping to himself.”

The source added that while Brody “wasn’t talking to girls,” he “definitely seemed like he had a wandering eye.”

On Friday, it was announced that Brody and Kaitlynn decided to “amicably separate” after one year of marriage. A source told Us that while the former couple had a lavish wedding ceremony in Indonesia last summer, they were never legally married as they did not obtain a marriage license in the U.S.

Another source told Page Six that Brody and Kaitlynn, whose marital fights were shown on the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings, have actually been separated for a while and Kaitlynn is already seeing someone else.

“The show didn’t help,” the insider added of the couple’s rocky relationship.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV and has been renewed for a second season.