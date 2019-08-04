Ayesha Curry Looks Smoking Hot In Cranberry Dress Next To Husband Stephen Curry

Just four days ago, foodie Ayesha Curry shared a snap with her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. The duo took a selfie together in a car en route to a destination, and looked totally in love. Just yesterday, Ayesha shared another snap, and in the caption sweetly called Stephen the “love of my life.”

It seems like Ayesha just can’t stop sharing sweet shots of the two of them with her Instagram followers, because today she shared yet another snap — this time, with the duo all dressed up for an event.

In the snap, Stephen rocked a perfectly fitted suit with a black bow tie and dress shoes, and accessorized with a white rose as well as a tasteful watch.

Ayesha brought a punch of color to her look by opting for a ruffled cranberry dress. The dress hugged her figure, with ruffles adding some detail and dimension, and the bottom portion of the dress was almost entirely sheer. The resulting look covered up all the necessary areas, but left plenty of Ayesha’s toned legs on display through the colorful lace. She paired the dress with simple stud earrings and strappy maroon sandals. Ayesha wore her hair in a chic and sleek style and mixed things up with her makeup, going for a bronzed eye and deep plum lip.

Ayesha’s followers loved the snap, and within just four hours the shot had already received over 396,000 likes, including a like from actress Meagan Good.

Her followers filled the comments section with both praise for how gorgeous Ayesha looked in the snap as well as sweet remarks about the couple’s relationship.

“Adorable! You guys look like teenagers,” one follower commented.

“You are so lucky to find your soulmate,” another fan said.

Many of Ayesha’s fans were totally obsessed with the dress, and the comments section on the post was packed with fans asking where she got the dress, what brand it was, and more. The combination of the ruffled details, bold hue and sheer sections seems to have captured her followers’ attention.

In addition to posting sweet selfies with her husband, Ayesha has also been busy promoting her new show, Family Food Fight. The competition cooking show is on the air, and Ayesha has been encouraging all her followers to check it out whenever an episode is coming up.

Ayesha did take a short break from her busy schedule recently, though, to take a trip with her family to Paris, France. The gorgeous foodie shared a few sweet shots of her and her daughter taking in a Paris sunset that had her followers totally melting.