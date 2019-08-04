Buxom Model Ashley Graham Busts Out Of Sizzling Tiger-Print Dress

Ashley Graham put on a very busty display in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the curvy model updated her profile with an entire collection of photos – and a video, to boot – and drove fans wild in the process.

Snapped on the previous day, the new pics showed Ashley flaunting her bountiful curves in an eye-catching animal-print dress that put her generous decolletage front and center. Her revealing attire immediately caught the eye of her massive following, prompting her adoring fans to brand Ashley as “queen.”

According to her Instagram Stories, the photos were taken at the Revlon Ultra Rollerama, the hotly awaited rollerskating event organized by the popular makeup brand at the famous Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. As brand ambassador, Ashley was present at the event. The celebrated plus-size model hosted a little meet and greet session on Saturday afternoon – and had a blast chatting with fans, judging from the many photos and videos uploaded to her Instagram Stories.

For the special occasion, the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model poured her voluptuous figure into a spectacular tiger-print dress – a long sleeved, low-cut, brown-and-black number by GANNI, which called attention to her shapely bust. Boasting a chic wrap-around design and a dangerously plunging neckline, the stylish garment could barely contain Ashley’s buxom curves. In classic Ashley Graham style, the bubbly model was unbothered by the extremely revealing cut of her outfit. The body positivity advocate wore the daring dress with pride and confidence, unabashedly flashing her deep cleavage in the head-turning attire.

The 31-year-old hottie offered a copious view of her busty assets in the daring dress, nearly spilling out of the extravagant rust-colored piece. A collection of gold chain necklaces of different shapes and sizes adorned her ample decolletage, further luring the gaze toward her bodacious bust.

But the Sports Illustrated 2016 cover girl put more than just her massive cleavage on display in the show-stopping dress. Tight fitting around the chest, the breezy frock draped down her curvaceous hips, flaring at the bottom. Featuring an asymmetric hem and a brazen high slit, the wrap-around dress exposed Ashley’s chiseled pins, oiled down to perfection and glistening in the sunlight.

The gorgeous Addition Elle lingerie model paired her brown-rust dress with black strappy sandals in a fashionable Greek style, which beautifully complemented the black tiger-print of her frock. She accessorized with an assortment of gold earrings of both the large-hoop and small-stud variety.

As per usual, Ashley’s glam was also on point. The Revlon ambassador sported a bold red eyeshadow, dramatic mascara, and a bare pink lipstick.

Her hairstyle was equally notable, as the gorgeous brunette brought back the long-hair look. For the Revlon event, Ashley pulled back her raven tresses into a high bun, letting her luscious locks cascade down her back in soft waves.

Unsurprisingly, her post immediately caught the attention of her fans, who showered the ravishing model with love and compliments.

“The most beautiful human on Earth,” wrote one person, adding a trio of flattering emoji.

“You’re gorgeous,” remarked another, in a comment trailed by a seemingly endless string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Queen,” quipped a third fan, ending their post with an assortment of heart emoji.

Another Instagram user kicked things up a notch, dubbing Ashley the “queen of the universe.”

While many of her Instagram followers took to the comments section to gush over Ashley’s beauty, others chose to talk about the impact that the body positivity icon has had on their lives.

“You always help me to feel good about myself, thank you!!!” penned one person.

“You are my hero,” read another message, followed by a litany of sparkles and heart emoji.

“fave person ever,” noted one Instagram user.

One particularly adoring fan had this to say.