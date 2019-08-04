Kamala Harris Demands Congressional Action On Gun Control After Back-To-Back Mass Shootings

Harris also blamed President Donald Trump's rhetoric for widening the racial divide in America.

During a Sunday segment of CNN’s State of the Union, 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris issued a strong call for action in the wake of two deadly mass shootings that rocked America over the weekend.

Within a 24-hour period, 30 Americans lost their lives at the hands of murderers in the cities of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Many of the 2020 Democratic candidates have weighed in, including Harris who demanded that “U.S. Congress make moves to help prevent the number of these shootings in the future and to protect America’s children,” according to The Hill.

“I know there’s been a lot of conversations this morning about many things but… the reality is that we are not without hope on this issue. We’re without action. And… leaders got to lead. In particular when our babies, when our children are living in fear. And they are,” Harris explained to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Given the latest reports that the El Paso attack may have been a racially-motivated one, which prompted federal authorities to label the incident as a “domestic terrorism” event, Harris called for more resources to tackle the domestic terrorism issue.

She partially blamed President Donald Trump’s administration for not dedicating the appropriate resources to combat the growing threat.

“When we’re talking about domestic terrorism, we also have to recognize that, under this administration, [the government has] not been putting the resources into investigating and dealing with these cases as they are, what they are, which is, to your point, domestic terrorism,” Harris said.

She then demanded accountability from the Trump administration for the tragedy and asked the administration to take the events in a more serious manner.

2020 Dems mostly sound alike on gun control. But there are couple who have different ideas: Cory Booker wants to make gun owners get licenses: https://t.co/y0Ma34XsJd Kamala Harris has a plan to use executive power if Congress doesn't act quickly: https://t.co/Ve4QxbNPNB — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) August 4, 2019

“And so there also has to be some accountability by this administration to…call them what they are.”

Harris joined other 2020 hopefuls in placing blame on Trump for widening the racial divide in America due to his inflammatory rhetoric on immigration and race.

She doubled down, claiming Trump does not “understand the responsibility” that comes with being president.

“Instead, we have an occupant in the White House in Donald Trump who completely and continuously goes to the lowest common denominator. So, yes, I believe there’s consequence to his words.”

The California senator has repeatedly promised that should she win the White House, within the first 100 days of her presidency, she would use executive action to pass gun control measures if Congress failed to do so.

According to Real Clear Politics polling data, Harris is currently battling for third place, staying close behind or slightly above Sen. Elizabeth Warren.