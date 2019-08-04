‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Steffy Cries, ‘Tell Her Not To Take My Baby!’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of August 5 reveals that while one woman will be elated that her daughter is alive, another’s misery has just begun. Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) just learned that Phoebe is actually her daughter Beth, while Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have to come to terms with the fact that her daughter was never her own.

The Bold and the Beautiful promo video shows Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope standing on top of the Forrester Creation’s building. B&B fans will remember that Thomas Forrester had a helicopter sent to pick him and Hope up from the helipad. It seems as if Thomas will make his escape after Liam confronts him. However, he and Hope will revel in the news that their daughter, Beth, never died.

“Our little girl, she’s alive,” Hope will say. Beth’s parents will rejoice and enjoy the moment when they realize that their grieving is over. As Liam puts it, “We’re going to have our family back.”

In the meantime, Steffy will tell “Phoebe”, “We belong together.” She has loved the little girl from the moment that she laid eyes on her. In fact, she said that she always knew that she was meant to be Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington) sister.

Liam and Hope aren’t the only ones affected by this secret. ???? Send some love to Steffy. ❤️#BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/wy5miFWw2i — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 2, 2019

It seems as if Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will finally have the courage to tell everyone the truth. She will come clean to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and tell them, “Phoebe is Hope’s baby.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that both Ridge and Brooke will be shocked. Ridge will let Flo know, “And Steffy raised Hope and Liam’s baby. I will make you pay for this, I promise you.” He is livid that Flo, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) ruined Hope and Liam’s lives this way. Of course, he is also very concerned about his daughter, Steffy.

Liam and Hope will break the news to Steffy, who is unaware of everything that has taken place. She will be shocked and full of despair as her world starts crumbling around her.

“Tell her not to take my baby!”

Steffy and Hope will also face off when Hope tries to take the baby home, per The Inquisitr. As far as she was concerned she would be “Phoebe’s” mother forever and she will be devastated when Hope tries to take her away.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.