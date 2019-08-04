Olivia Culpo Rocks Bandeau Top And Sheer Skirt On Boating Adventure

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo has been spending plenty of time near the water this summer, soaking in the sunshine and flaunting her physique in a variety of skimpy outfits.

Today, Culpo shared a sizzling shot of herself in an all black look on a small boat floating over the crisp blue ocean waves. In the snap, Culpo rocked a simple black bandeau top that flaunted a bit of cleavage to tantalize her followers. She paired the look with arm sleeves that covered up her forearms and half of her upper arms, as well as a sheer skirt that showed off a pair of skimpy black bottoms underneath.

Culpo added a pair of statement earrings, a Fendi bag, and some retro sunglasses to complete the look. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek low bun and she had her face turned towards the sun, soaking in the rays from her spot on a boat.

She mentioned in the caption that look was from Devon Windsor Swim, a company founded by model Devon Windsor, who has strutted her stuff on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway a few times over the years. Windsor has also walked the runway and appeared in campaigns for a wide variety of brands, from fast fashion stores to high fashion labels.

Culpo’s followers loved the look, and the snap received over 37,000 likes in just an hour, including a like from Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd.

Loading...

Culpo didn’t mention her location in the caption, but based on the stunning ocean, many fans may assume she’s still in Mexico. Just yesterday, she shared a sizzling snap of herself wearing a nude outfit that left very little to the imagination. In the caption for that shot, Culpo revealed that she had returned to Mexico for an event.

It’s the model’s second time in sunny Mexico in less than a month. She only recently left after spending several days on a vacation with a few of her fellow models. During that particular visit, Culpo brought her fans along for the ride by sharing countless shots of herself in a variety of skimpy outfits. She rocked several bikinis over the course of the vacation, and slipped into quite a few dresses that flaunted her assets as well. She even took a stunning shot of herself on horseback, posed in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and white crop top.

Culpo’s fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram feed to see what other snaps she shares from this Mexican vacation in particular.