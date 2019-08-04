Porsha Williams Shows Off Insane Snap Back Body In A Elaborate Costume For Toronto Carnival

Porsha Williams is ready to show Toronto what she’s working with.

The mother of one shared a photo on Sunday of herself wearing a costume for Toronto Carnival. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star captured a photo of herself in full carnival garb, wearing a bodysuit that was decked out with silver decals and showing off major cleavage. The reality star wore matching accessories on her head and on her legs. Williams’ hair is styled bone straight in the photo and her face is in full glam. She opted to go for smoky eye makeup and a clear lip gloss. To further show off her post-baby body, Williams posed with her hips perched and her thighs on full display.

At the time of writing, Williams’ post received more than 90,000 likes from her 4.7 million followers. She also received more than 1,000 comments from her followers.

“I was waiting for your fit! And u did not disappoint, being in a carnival parade is on my bucket list lol,” one follower commented.

“Porsha, it makes no sense to be so freaking beautiful…” another follower chimed in.

Williams’ sexy post comes just days after the Bravo star shared some of her tips and tricks to keeping her body healthy as a new mom. Williams and her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley welcomed their daughter Pilar “PJ” Jhena in April and Williams admits that she is loving the curves that came with the birthing process. People reported back in July that Williams said on Instagram that while she is taking small steps to improve her overall health, she isn’t ready to let go of all of her baby weight yet.

“Sooo I have def been taking my time when it comes to losing my baby weight!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of herself dancing around in the bathroom in a form-fitting dress.

“I’m big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn’t want to cloud it with worrying about my size,” she explained. “I have thoroughly been enjoying motherhood and making Pj priority number one!”

Williams did say that while working out isn’t a priority at the moment, she has improved her eating habits. The Dish Nation host said that she is beginning to eat healthy and drinks “a gang of water” frequently. She also says that she has been seeing results that mirror what her body looked like before giving birth to her first child.

Fans of Porsha Williams can follow the television personality on Instagram for more updates.