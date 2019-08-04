Georgia Fowler Rocks Minuscule Neon Green Bikini On A Boat In New Snap

Georgia Fowler brought some serious heat to her Instagram account this weekend with a steamy new upload that drove her thousands of fans absolutely wild.

The sizzling post was shared to her page on Saturday, August 3, and certainly did not go unnoticed by her 956,000 followers. In the shot, the babe was captured basking under the sun on a luxurious boat as she stretched out her impressive bikini body across a set of plush grey pillows. Behind her was the gorgeous sea and picturesque, cloudless blue sky that provided a stunning background, but it was the Victoria’s Secret model herself that captivated her audience.

The 27-year-old sent pulses racing as she posed for the snap in the tiniest neon green bikini that left very little to the imagination. Its itty-bitty top clung tight to her voluptuous assets, while the trim of the cups were adorned with white lace to draw even more attention to her exposed decolletage that was just barely within eyesight.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were arguably even more risque than the top. The number featured a dangerously high-cut design that left Georgia’s long, toned legs completely exposed as she laid out in the sun. Her curvy booty was also left exposed almost in its entirety thanks to the cheeky style of the piece, but her fans certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW display. Its waistband sported the same lace trim, as well as a dainty bow right in the middle of it, accentuating her flat midsection and rock hard abs that were nothing short of impressive.

The bombshell added a pair of trendy, white, round sunglasses to her look for a bit of a 1950’s vibe, as well as a set of delicate hoop earrings for a bit of bling. Her short brown hair was worn down in its messy bob style that perfectly framed her face, which was done up with a stunning minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of the model showered the eye-catching upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped over 20,000 times after just one day of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Such a beauty,” one person wrote, while another said that Georgia was “perfection.”

“Simple stunning angel,” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Georgia has slipped into some skimpy swimwear on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell recently shared another snap that saw her rocking a strapless striped bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure and sent her followers into an absolute meltdown.