Jen Selter Flaunts Body In Snakeskin Yoga Pants And Sports Bra

Fitness model Jen Selter has spent a lot of her time lately flaunting her physique in skimpy swimwear. However, from time to time she shares a shot of herself in figure-hugging workout gear that has her fans drooling — and that’s exactly what she did today.

In the post shared today, Selter gave her fans a double update in a daring matching workout set.

Selter posed in a pair of high-waisted snakeskin yoga pants that hugged all her curves, and paired it with a snakeskin sports bra. Her brunette locks were down and loose, and she kept the accessories minimal, adding only a watch and pair of crisp white running shoes. Selter posed on what appeared to be a path with trees lining the way for an idyllic setting. Selter was crouched down, working all her angles for the camera to highlight her curves.

In the second snap she shared, Selter was standing on the same path in order to give fans a glimpse of one of her most notorious features — her gravity-defying booty. Selter’s yoga pants hugged every inch of her sculpted legs, and she pulled her hair back to show off her back and shoulders. The double update flaunted Selter’s sculpted physique and proved she looks flawless in just about any type of workout gear.

Selter’s fans absolutely loved the shot, which received over 34,000 likes within just an hour. In the caption, Selter wished all her followers a happy Sunday, and discussed a bit of her weekend routine. As she outlined in the caption, she makes it a priority to think ahead a bit and plan her week on Sunday, so that she’s set up for success when Monday rolls around.

Her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section — at least, the fans who didn’t simply express their thoughts with a string of emoji did.

“You are so beautiful in that outfit,” one follower said.

“My body goals,” another commented.

Another referenced the day of the week, and said “may your Sunday be as wonderful as you.”

Selter has been sharing countless shots of herself in swimwear and tight workout gear, but the backdrop hasn’t always been familiar. Selter actually spent some time traveling this summer, packing up her bags and heading first to Italy, then to Bali, Indonesia. Through it all, Selter kept her fans updated by sharing selfies that flaunted both her physique and the exotic locations she’s visiting.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Selter has another destination in her schedule.