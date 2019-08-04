Demi Rose Flaunts Massive Cleavage & Tiny Waist In Barely-There Bikini

Demi Rose Mawby is showing off her impressive figure on social media, and her fans can’t get enough of the racy picture.

On Sunday afternoon, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself while wearing a barely-there bikini. In the sexy snapshot, the model was seen rocking a skimpy little brown bikini. The swimwear left little to the imagination as the garment struggled to cover Demi’s massive cleavage.

The suit also showed Mawby’s super toned abs and flat tummy in addition to her curvy backside and long, lean legs.

Demi had her long, brown hair pulled back behind her head as it fell down her back in the photo. She also added a sparkling headband around her forehead as she issued a sultry stare into the camera for the mirrored selfie.

Mawby also sported a full face of makeup, including darkened eyebrows, thick lashes and a bronzed glow. She added pink bush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter and a nude lip in the picture.

In the background of the photo, lots of green trees and foliage could be seen while Demi revealed the fact that she was at the Bamboo House in Bali when taking the snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose’s toned body is the result of a lot of hard work.

Recently, Barstool Sports stated that Mawby credits her fit figure to hard work and good genes.

“I have a Nike trainer and I train with him in Birmingham. We do lots of glutes work and abs work, 30 mins each. It’s hard work, and I eat quite healthy too. He trains a lot of footballers,” Demi previously told The Sun.

“If I’m in Birmingham I try to go to the gym three to four times a week,” Mawby continued, revealing that she does not usually eat any carbs.

“For breakfast it’s usually eggs, for lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad. For dinner I like protein,” Demi added.

Recently, Mawby has been going through a hard time in her personal life. The model lost both of her parents in the span of an eight month period, with her mother Christine passing away earlier this summer.

However, life must go on, as Demi admitted when she thanked her fans for their love and support during this tough time.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose Mawby by following the model on her Instagram account.