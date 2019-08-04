Diddy & Rumored Boo Lori Harvey Display Major PDA While Spending Time In Italy With Her Family

Diddy and Lori Harvey’s relationship is reportedly getting more serious as new photos of the rumored couple surfaces.

The mogul and the model have been romantically linked since being spotted together in New York City in July, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The couple’s sighting further sparked the reports that the two were an item.

OK! stated that the two were spotted again while overseas on Saturday, August 3. The two joined Lori’s stepfather, Steve Harvey, and her mother Marjorie on a family vacation. Together, the four of them enjoyed dining and each other’s company as the couple laughed with her parents.

Lori and Diddy reportedly engaged in major PDA during the outing as the two were shown hugging and caressing one another.

While neither Lori nor Diddy shared photos of themselves together during the outing, Diddy did confirm that he was in Italy with the Harveys. The Bad Boy CEO reportedly posted a photo with Marjorie at a separate luncheon in Italy during the weekend and both Diddy and Marjorie posted footage from the luncheon on their respective Instagram pages.

The photos of Diddy and Lori has been reposted on various social media pages. The Shade Room posted the footage on Instagram on Sunday with many Instagram users commenting on the rumored couple’s desire to publicly show affection to each other.

“Yikes! What about Lori’s memorial posts to Kim Porter? This is a mess, I know it when I see it,” one follower wrote, referencing Lori’s tribute on Instagram to Diddy’s ex and the mother of three of his children.

“Diddy basically dating his daughter,” another follower wrote regarding Diddy, 49 and Lori, 24.

Diddy and Lori began to spark rumors that they were dating back in March. The two were seen getting cozy at a party, though Lori denied they were a couple. The runway model previously dated Diddy’s son Justin, 25, which some commenters pointing this out under the photos of the alleged couple.

“This is the real definition of ‘if you break my heart, I go date your father,”‘ one follower wrote regarding the pair’s rumored union.

According to TMZ, Diddy has also denied he is in a relationship with Lori. Although both parties expressed that they are not involved with each other, their spotting in New York City hinted that there could possibly be something more going on. The two wore matching outfits when they were seen together. They also seemed to be happy in each other’s company.