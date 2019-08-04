Larsa Pippen Flaunts Famous Curves In Zebra Print One-Piece

Larsa Pippen has never been afraid to show off her impressive figure on social media, and did just that this weekend in a sizzling new Instagram post that is certainly not going unnoticed.

The skin-baring post was shared to the Real Housewives alum’s account on the social media platform on Sunday, August 4, and has quickly gained recognition among her 1.8 million followers. In the photo, Larsa was yet again enjoying a relaxing day by a luxurious pool that was surrounded by large palm trees. She struck a sensual pose on the ledge of the pool deck, showing off every inch of her incredible physique that was covered by nothing more than a barely-there swimsuit, leaving very little to the imagination.

Larsa sent pulses racing in her curve-hugging one-piece from the brand Oh Polly that did her nothing but favors. The neon-green number also sported a trendy zebra-print pattern that alone was enough to turn heads. Its daringly low scoop neck design hardly contained her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out of the piece, commanding attention even more.

Meanwhile, the lower half of the reality TV star’s minuscule swimwear provided coverage to only what was necessary. Its daring high-cut left her long, toned legs completely on display, which were crossed one over the other to show off her neon pink pedicure. It also featured a thin, black string that wrapped low around her exposed hips to highlight her famous curves even more.

The Kardashian-Jenner family friend added a pair of oversized sunglasses to her look, as well as a set of dainty stud earrings for a bit of bling. Her honey-blonde hair was damp and slicked back behind her head, the result of already taking a dip in the cool, refreshing water.

It wasn’t long before fans of the bombshell began showering her latest social media post with love. At the time of this writing, the steamy upload has already racked up more than 4,700 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well to leave compliments for Larsa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Your body is goals,” one person wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“Omg so beautiful,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Larsa has shown some skin on Instagram this summer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently wowed her fans again with another snap that saw her putting on a seriously busty display in a tight white corset and dangerously short daisy dukes, sending her followers into an absolute frenzy.