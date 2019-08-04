Kate Beckinsale Sizzles In Black Latex Pencil Skirt And Bustier

Actress Kate Beckinsale has been rocking a very different look on Instagram lately. The British bombshell is playing a character with a platinum blonde bob, and she’s been tantalizing her Instagram followers with glimpses of a whole different her.

Today, Beckinsale shared another snap that had her followers drooling — although she had her brunette locks back in for that shot.

In the sizzling selfie, Beckinsale posed in front of a mirror in a scandalous outfit. She rocked a latex pencil skirt that molded to every single curve and looked positively painted on, finished with a small ruffle at the bottom. The high-waisted skirt was paired with a bustier top that emphasized her ample assets and gave her a fair amount of cleavage.

Beckinsale amped up the outfit even more by accessorizing with an unusual collar, an oversized bow in her hair, and a pair of blinged out sunglasses. The look is definitely a style statement.

The background of Beckinsale’s photo didn’t include anything remarkable. A bathroom was visible behind her, and she snapped the shot with her cell phone camera in a full length mirror.

As usual, Beckinsale’s caption was filled with cheeky humor, and didn’t actually reveal much about why she was rocking the peculiar outfit.

Her fans loved the shot, which received over 43,000 likes within just a single hour.

“All I can say is.. WOW!!” one fan commented.

“Your captions are the best,” another fan said, loving Beckinsale’s sense of humor.

Another fan couldn’t quite wrap their head around the body-hugging nature of the outfit, and wondered how the actress managed to even get into the outfit.

“How in the world did you get in that skirt? Most important how did you get it off!!”

Beckinsale appears to be having a blast on the set of her latest project, and has shared quite a few behind the scenes glimpses into her role — and fans are loving the different side of her.

While Beckinsale is a fairly classic type of beauty who usually rocks her long brunette locks and chic outfits, her character is a bit on the edgier side, style-wise. In addition to the platinum blonde bob for the look, Beckinsale has fake tattoos, smoky eye makeup, and a lot of outfits that leave little to the imagination.

Fans of the actress will have to keep their eyes open for the film Beckinsale has switched up her appearance for, Jolt. The action comedy hits theatres in 2020, and fans will get to see a full movie’s worth of rocker chick Beckinsale.