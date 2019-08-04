Donald Trump Hypes Up UFC Fighter Minutes After Addressing El Paso Shooting & Twitter Isn’t Happy

The POTUS paid tribute to the UFC fighter within 15 minutes of addressing the El Paso shooting.

As those who have been following the news know, this has been an especially tragic weekend for the U.S. as there have been multiple mass shootings in different states.

While President Donald Trump has taken to his Twitter account to address both the El Paso shooting and the Dayton, Ohio shooting, it’s his other activity on the social media platform that is attracting a lot of unwanted attention.

Yesterday at 4:10 p.m. EST that Trump took to Twitter to address the El Paso shooting.

“Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!” The POTUS penned in his tweet.

Less then 15 minutes later at 4:24 p.m. EST, President Trump took to his Twitter account again. Only this time his tweet had nothing to do with the El Paso shooting.

This time Trump was retweeting a tweet from UFC fighter Colby Covington. The original tweet featured Covington standing with Trump as he used hash tags to show his support for the POTUS and MAGA.

In the tweet, Donald hyped up an upcoming fight for the UFC fighter before commending him on being a “real champ.”

Fight hard tonight Colby. You are a real Champ! #MAGA https://t.co/dj3JlWQu7i — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Unfortunately for Trump, many Twitter users couldn’t appreciate the sweet tribute to the fighter because they were overwhelmed by how disrespectful they thought it was to the victims of the El Paso shooting.

14 minutes after Trump tweeted about the shooting in El Paso, he tweeted his support to an MMA fighter. pic.twitter.com/WcIVqhBT3z — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 3, 2019

A Twitter user named Olivia Nuzzi shares screenshots of both of Trump’s tweets before blasting the POTUS for tweeting about the fighter just 14 minutes after tweeting about the shooting.

“Imagine if your life was transformed today by the shooting in El Paso and you wanted to know what your President was saying, and you looked and saw that what he was saying was good luck to an MMA fighter. I mean, what the f***?” She exclaimed in a follow-up tweet.

14 minutes after tweeting condolences to the shooting victims in El Paso, @realDonaldTrump hypes up UFC fighter in bout sons are attendings. https://t.co/uyNUNzBgTW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 3, 2019

A Twitter user named Aaron Paul used a snapshot from the cartoon SpongeBob that said “15 minutes later” along with screenshots of both of Trump’s tweets.

In the comments of this tweet, a Twitter user named Jeremy found it confusing that Trump retweeted a picture from a year ago amid a mass shooting.

“Texas, please never forget that before bodies were even cold from a mass shooting, Trump was tweeting about a UFC match,” Roland Scahill penned in a viral tweet.

Roughly three hours after Trump paid tribute to Colby, the fighter also took to Twitter to thank the POTUS and his family for their support.

Thank you for the phone call and always supporting me Mr. President!Thank you to the first family @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump & @kimguilfoyle for coming out front row and cheering me on! If people thought tonight was a landslide, wait until the 2020 election! God bless America! ???????? — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 3, 2019

Like Trump, the fighter was also blasted in the comments of his tweet for discussing anything other then the shooting.

Many angry Twitter users responded to the tweet asking if the fighter had plans to say a prayer or pay tribute to the victims of the El Paso shooting.