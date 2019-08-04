Miranda Lambert Rocks Daisy Dukes As She & Husband Grill Out

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are enjoying some fun in the sun as they relax at their home.

On Sunday afternoon, Miranda took to her Instagram account to share two videos of herself and Brendan cooking fried chicken while relaxing outdoors.

In the first video, Brendan was seen hovering over the outdoor stove as he fried the chicken in a pan. He wore a black tank top, black baseball cap and a gold chain and pendant around his neck.

In the second clip, Lambert stood at her outdoor kitchen while wearing a skintight, black tank top that flaunted her toned arms and tiny waist. She also rocked a pair of skimpy daisy dukes that showed off the country music singer’s curvy backside and lean legs.

Miranda had her long, blonde hair hidden underneath of a black baseball cap and she sported a pink bandanna around her neck. She smiled and shook her booty while seasoning the food.

Miranda and Brendan announced their marriage earlier this year, and many fans were stunned by the news. Many didn’t know that the pair were even dating let alone tying the knot.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda has reportedly tried to avoid the mistakes that she made with her first husband, singer Blake Shelton, while enjoying her second marriage to Brendan.

Sources told Hollywood Life that Lambert was said to be taking things easy with McLoughlin, who took a leave of absence from his job as a New York City police officer to go out on tour with his wife. That way the couple did not need to be apart during the first year of their marriage.

The insider told the outlet that Miranda “never pressures Brendan to do anything,” adding that he “jumped at the chance to go on tour with her.”

That is apparently a huge relief for Miranda. Since Brendan can travel with her, the couple do not need to spend time apart “and deal with all the issues that come from that.”

“Miranda wholeheartedly believes married couples should be together as much as possible. A lot of the issues in her last marriage stemmed from having to spend so much time apart. It creates unnecessary stress.”Fans can see more of Miranda Lambert’s career, as well as her life with husband Brendan McLoughlin by following the country music singer on her social media accounts.”

