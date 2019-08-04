‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Drops Ultrasound Bombshell Ahead Of Son Lux’s Second Birthday

Kailyn Lowry is definitely keeping fans on their toes. The Teen Mom 2 star has been busy celebrating son Lux’s upcoming second birthday, but the partying hasn’t stopped Kailyn from updating her social media with other content. The 27-year-old took to her Instagram stories earlier today with what appeared to be a bit of a bombshell.

Kailyn’s picture sent fans a lot of mystery. It showed an anonymous woman with blonde hair clad in a striped top and jeans. The photo was, however, chopped up by bold-colored text and its most eye-catching element: a strip of ultrasound photos showing a fetus.

“#BREAKING NEWS,” was written near the top of the image.

“She’s pregnant,” also appeared in pink-and-white lettering, with fans encouraged to swipe up.

Unfortunately, fans swiping up and hoping to see the mother of three announce a pregnancy weren’t catered to today. Fans were redirected to a magazine article that was baby-centric, but no pregnancy confirmation was made.

Dropping pregnancy bombshells is starting to become a bit of a pattern with Kailyn. At the end of July, the star’s social media following wondered if a baby was on the way after Kailyn posted a picture of herself with “it’s twins” as the caption. The image (seen below) has since had its caption edited, although The Inquisitr documented the post as it unfolded. Per The Inquisitr‘s report, Kailyn’s update was a “joke.”

Kailyn’s recent Instagram stories have also resulted in pregnancy speculation centering around other members of the MTV franchise. As The Inquisitr reports, Kailyn recently shared a picture of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska back when she was pregnant. The image appeared to suggest that the redhead might be expecting, although Chelsea has not confirmed a pregnancy.

Also getting fans talking has been former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. The 27-year-old recently took to Instagram with a photo showing a positive pregnancy test, per The Inquisitr, although she appears to have deleted the post.

Not all of Kailyn’s recent headline-making has centered around pregnancy, though. The latter part of July saw the blonde and her three boys jet off to Hawaii for some fun in the sun. The extended break proved a talking point for fans by virtue of being a joint one with co-star Leah Messer. Leah’s three daughters tagged along to bring the total vacation headcount to eight. Adorable snaps straight from Hawaii’s shores were shared by both mothers over on their Instagram accounts.

Kailyn has 3.8 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram or tune into Teen Mom 2.