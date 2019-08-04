Kourtney Kardashian’s Bathing Suit Boat Ride Pics Spark Comments About Her Kids Being Unhappy

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted soaking up some sun in a black one-piece swimsuit and a sarong wrapped around her waist while vacationing with her kids in Italy.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian’s paparazzi photos with her daughter, Penelope Disick. The mother and daughter were sitting sitting on the shore.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a pair of dark sunglasses and a sunhat, while Penelope rocked a blue dress while looking solemn.

Later, the family stepped onto a boat for a ride with the whole gang, including two of Kourtney’s friends.

In the comment section of the post, fans weighed in on the photos. Many agreed that both Kardashian and her kids didn’t look happy in the snaps.

“Her children always look so miserable,” one of the site’s readers wrote in the comments section.

“And so does she,” another person agreed.

Another person revealed that they were sad, because Kourtney’s three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign —”should be having a ball on their summer vacation,” adding that it’s “a bit heartbreaking,”

Besides Italy, the family recently spent time in France where they were joined by Kourtney’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, for a few days.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, even though the exes have gone on trips together in the past, Kourtney Kardashian didn’t include the children’s father, Scott Disick, for the vacation,

Last year, Kourtney and Scott, along with Disick’s girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, headed out on a family vacation, a fact Kourt revealed on an episode of KUTWK. She noted that a great time was had be all.

Kourtney and Sofia have been getting close since she’s been dating Scott and spending time with the kids, and they’re proving they can all co-parent together by taking family trips.

However, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, admitted that she wasn’t sure about the situation, worrying that her daughter could end up getting hurt.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario.”

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Kourtney Kardashian’s life and family by following the reality star on her social media accounts.