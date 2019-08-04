Heidi Klum Defies Age In Low-Plunging Suit As She Makes Out With Husband Tom Kaulitz On Yacht After Wedding

Heidi Klum is living her best life this summer.

The supermodel is currently visiting the popular celebrity vacation destination of Capri, Italy where she is enjoying fun in the sun with husband Tom Kaulitz and a few of their pals. In new photos shared by The Daily Mail, the 46-year-old flaunted her amazing figure in a skimpy little swimsuit while trading time in the sun with smooches from her man.

In one of the photos shared by the outlet, the blonde bombshell appeared on the back of the boat after having just climbed up the swim ladder. Heidi’s insanely fit body was on full display in the sultry shots. She was clad in a low-plunging white swimsuit that left little to be desired as the image showed ample amounts of cleavage in addition to her toned and tanned legs.

The supermodel wore her long, blonde locks down and wet for the outing as she appeared to be makeup-free in the photos. She covered her face with large sunglasses, accessorizing the look with a gold bracelet and matching necklace as she held a glass of wine in her hand. When she wasn’t flaunting her amazing figure in a swimsuit, Klum covered up in a white maxi dress that had flower cutouts, exposing plenty of skin to onlookers.

Heidi Klum Kisses Husband Tom Kaulitz as She Celebrates Post-Wedding Festivities in All-White https://t.co/532PeazKpp — People (@people) August 4, 2019

Her husband, Tom, also looked the part of a tourist in a black-and-white striped, button-down shirt and a pair of dark pants. He wore his long, signature locks down and was photographed packing on the PDA with Klum, sharing kisses while smiling from ear to ear.

The yacht outing came just after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. According to People, the two got married for a second time at La Fontelina restaurant in Italy.

Heidi looked gorgeous in a flowy white dress with a sweetheart neckline as her long, blonde locks flowed in the wind. As fans know, the couple first married in February, just two months after their engagement but kept things on the down low for months, not revealing the news to the public. But Klum is obviously totally smitten with her man and regularly gushes over him in interviews.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she once said. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way”

Congrats to the happy couple.