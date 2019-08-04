Connor Betts Picture: Image Of Dayton Mass Shooter Released, His Sister And Her Boyfriend Were Also Killed

A picture of Connor Betts spread across social media after police identified the 24-year-old as the person who opened fire in a Dayton, Ohio, nightclub district. The attack left at least nine dead, with two more family members of the alleged shooter possibly killed, too.

Police identified Betts on Sunday afternoon after the attack that happened in the early morning hours, the New York Post reported.

Police said the 24-year-old was wearing body armor when he opened fire shortly after 1 a.m. local time in Dayton. Betts was reportedly shot dead by police close to one minute after the shooting started, but by then the gunman had left nine dead and another 26 people injured.

Police said Connor Betts opened fire on the crowd of people with a.223 high-caliber rifle. Some 26 people remained at local hospitals in the hours after the shooting.

As NBC Washington reported, police also found the bodies of Betts’ sister and her boyfriend dead in a car. Both had been shot, the report noted. Authorities said they are trying to investigate to see how the killings may be connected to the shooting in the city’s nightclub district.

The report noted that Betts lived in Bellbrook, Ohio, a town about 15 minutes south of downtown Dayton.

As The Associated Press reported, Dayton police officers who were already patrolling the area were able to respond almost immediately after the attack and killed Betts within a minute. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley credited police with their quick action, saying that “hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today” if they had not acted so quickly.

Shortly after Connor Betts was identified as the Dayton shooting suspect, a picture of the now-decease shooter spread across social media. The picture showed a young white man wearing a shirt and tie with suspenders at what appeared to be a restaurant.

The mass shooting in Dayton came just hours after another similar attack in El Paso, Texas, when an armed man opened fire outside of a Walmart shopping center. Officials have said that 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in that attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime after an anti-immigrant and far-right manifesto appeared online that has been linked to the shooting suspect.

Police have not officially confirmed that Connor Betts was the Dayton shooting suspect, and they have not divulged any information about a potential motive for the attack.