Ashanti Flaunts Curvaceous Body By Posing In A Fish-Inspired Swimsuit On Instagram

Ashanti isn’t afraid to show how much she’s enjoying herself on her summer trip.

The R&B singer posed for the camera on Sunday in a multi-colored, curve-hugging swimsuit while in Barbados. The 38-year-old Grammy winner posed to the side, showing off her right thigh and derriere. While the left leg is perched up, the singer is looking directly at the camera with a bare face and long, curly hair. For accessories, Ashanti wore a multi-colored headband and gold ankle bracelets. She also opted to paint her long nails white.

At the time of writing, Ashanti’s post received more than 80,000 likes. The singer’s post also received more than 2,000 comments from her 4.9 million followers.

“Somebody Has To Stop Her,” one follower wrote.

“Standing ovation for showing beauty in its rawest of expression and location,” another follower chimed in.

Ashanti has been showing off her dangerous curves while in Barbados since Friday, August 2. The singer performed in Barbados on Friday and shared some photos on Instagram from her set, in which she showed off her stunning body in a gold bodysuit paired with fishnets and an extravagant cape. She decided to wear a gold headband for accessories and styled her hair into a ponytail. According to Ashanti’s post, she took the stage with Michael Montano, with whom she recently released a song titled “The Road.”

Ashanti also previously provided more photos of the swimsuit she wore on her Barbados trip. In one photo, the singer gives a frontal view of the swimsuit. The fish-inspired pattern is displayed all over Ashanti’s curves and the swimsuit itself has a plunging neckline. She is also wearing a matching cover in the photo.

According to her caption, the “Happy” singer’s swimsuit is from PrettyLittleThing. The Inquisitr reported back in July that the singer launched a swimsuit line with the brand. For her first swimsuit line, the multi-hyphenated star said she wanted to make the suits inclusive for a plethora of body types. The collection, which features an array of colors and patterns, has bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and cover-ups available in both straight and plus sizes.

Loading...

“I feel like everyone deserves to look and feel amazing,” Ashanti said to E! News. “I wanted pieces that would empower women.”

“These all stand out because they’re so different and exotic and they come in a variety of cuts for each body,” she remarked.

Fans of Ashanti can keep up with the singer on Instagram for more updates.